Anyone Can Master A Pecan Pie With This Recipe

When dessert rolls around, I rarely partake (I’m just not a huge sweets person). But all bets are off when it comes to pecan pie. Not only will I have an entire slice (okay, two or three slices), I also will not share.
Pecan Pie With Leaf Crust
Serves 8
Ingredients
1-1/2 cups pecan pieces
3 large eggs
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup corn syrup
3 tbsp melted butter
1 tbsp vanilla extract
1/2 tsp salt
1 (9-inch) deep-dish frozen unbaked pie shell
1 sheet of refrigerated pie dough
leaf cookie cutters
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Toast pecans in a single layer on a baking sheet for 8-10 minutes.
3. Gently whisk the eggs to combine, then stir in the sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, vanilla, salt, and toasted pecans.
4. Spoon filling into pie shell.
5. Unroll cold dough and cut leaf shapes with cookie cutter. Refrigerate the leaves for 15 minutes before placing on top of pie.
6. Bake at 350°F for 55 minutes or until set, covering pie with aluminum foil after 20 minutes.
