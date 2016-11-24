Calling all curls — whether natural or created with an iron — because this one's for you. This romantic take on the loose bun is perfect for fancy Turkey Day festivities (hair up, napkin poised — nothing can slow us down!). Watch the video above for the full look, then use the steps below to create this look at home.
Step 1. Section the hair from the ears forward, then smooth the rest of the hair into a tight ponytail. Secure with an elastic.
Step 2. Grab a small chunk of hair and artfully twist until it folds into itself near the base of the ponytail. Pin into place and repeat on the rest of the pony. Be sure to hid your elastic by evenly distributing the twists. Tip: Don't make this too tight or perfectly even; it should feel soft and romantic — not exact.
Step 3. Divide the hair in the front into three section: the crown and the two sides. Working on the sides first, give the roots a gentle tease for volume, then smooth it back and pin near the base of the piny. Repeat on the other side and top. Remember: It should be soft, not tight! Use hairspray to hold the look in place.
