You Can Make This Berry Pie In Only 5 Minutes

A five-minute pie might sound impossible, but we promise it's not! Greek yogurt makes this berry recipe light and fluffy — the perfect way to finish a heavy holiday meal.
Greek Yogurt, Fruit & Whipped Cream Pie
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 pre-made graham cracker crust
1 (8-oz) tub of Cool Whip
2 (5.3-oz) containers of mixed berry Greek yogurt
3 cups strawberries, tops removed
1 cup blackberries
1 tbsp sugar (we used sugar in the raw)
Powdered sugar, for dusting, optional
Instructions
1. Mix the Cool Whip and yogurt together.
2. Spoon into graham cracker crust with a rubber spatula, creating a large divot in the middle for the berries, as shown.
3. Sprinkle sugar over berries and pile them artfully onto pie.
Greek Yogurt, Fruit & Whipped Cream Pie
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 pre-made graham cracker crust
1 (8-oz) tub of Cool Whip
2 (5.3-oz) containers of mixed berry Greek yogurt
3 cups strawberries, tops removed
1 cup blackberries
1 tbsp sugar (we used sugar in the raw)
Powdered sugar, for dusting, optional
Instructions
1. Mix the Cool Whip and yogurt together.
2. Spoon into graham cracker crust with a rubber spatula, creating a large divot in the middle for the berries, as shown.
3. Sprinkle sugar over berries and pile them artfully onto pie.
Advertisement