7 a.m. — Up bright and early! I don't even have to get up this early on days I go to work, but I don't mind today. My boyfriend, W., and I are going to a Ren Faire today, and I'm so excited! He's been going for years, but this is my first one. He stays in bed for a while after I get up, since he's much faster at getting ready than I am. I get myself ready and toast a blueberry English muffin to go with my OJ for breakfast. We're out the door by 8, since the fair's almost two hours away.