How I Dumped The Wedding Industry — & So Can You

What do I mean by that? Well, a caterer or a known wedding venue, a mainstream florist or event staffing agency, will upcharge a wedding. “An undercover investigation…has discovered that brides are routinely charged more for services than other customers, with vendors charging up to $8,000 more if they know the event they’re catering was a wedding,” reported the U.K.'s Daily Mail . If you find businesses and resources that meet your needs, but aren’t wedding-focused, they’ll see your business as a pleasant surprise and value it more. So, to avoid upcharging and expensive wedding-industry rates:These include nonprofits, restaurants, public venues like parks, and publicly owned buildings.Restaurants, especially the emerging number of fast-casual ones, can be a fantastic resource for reception food, especially if you’re going with a buffet. I’m a vegetarian, and didn’t want a meat-heavy dinner, so we went with Veggie Grill , modified the catering menu a bit, and got a hearty wedding buffet for 110 people at around $1,000. (Drops mic.) Through the restaurant's app, my wedding's lead could monitor when our buffet order was ready.With wine and beer taps, it’s easy to cut a bartender from your budget, go with self-serve (if you think your wedding can handle that), and use a keg’s 135-glass capacity to serve drinks. Wine kegs are available through a growing number of wineries . We went with Alexandria Nicole Cellars in Woodinville, Washington. By being a part of its wine club, we got 20% off already well-priced wine kegs. Two wine kegs, with 270 servings of wine, are about $250 each plus rental of a wine tap for $200. Just $2.60 per glass of delicious wine is a very good deal.The gig economy can be criticized for many things, but there are definite upsides for weddings. When comparing companies' event-staff hourly rates with freelancers', I found that what the staff took home was about the same — but I would pay two to three times more for a company. Of course, questions of organization and management come up. Here's how to address them:- Use a service like TaskRabbit to find event staff. You can review staffers' event experience and reviews. Select one person with more event experience who is paid higher than the others to manage the team.- Create a venue layout, event timetable, and packets with instructions for each part of the wedding. (See the AirTable app suggestion below for this.)- Use these packets and information resources (keep it short and simple) in a pre-wedding (paid) training with your event staff. Then, stay after with your event manager to go over more details.- Organize your event supplies by each phase of the wedding, and label them accordingly. (The Labels app via Livible is handy for this.)- Have your wedding supplies and rentals delivered. I used Livible to pre-pack all of our supplies, from setup to reception to tear-down, in Livible’s plastic storage boxes, picked up from my home, and delivered to our wedding venue in the hour before we got there. By organizing by wedding-event phase, I helped staff work more efficiently with less oversight.- By leveraging an event-rental company for chairs, coolers, tables, etc., I also leveraged its staff to organize, clean, deliver, and take away big, bulky wedding items, cutting down on event staff time.- Friends-as-staff have worked out with mixed results, so I’m happy when a friend offers to help, but I wouldn’t recommend pursuing a friend to volunteer. Happily take friends' offers to help, but only if you think it won’t distract from them (or you) enjoying the wedding.