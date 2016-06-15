How I Dumped The Wedding Industry — & So Can You

Anyone I work with on planning our wedding says the same thing, “You seem really calm about this.” They’re right. I am. But in the earliest stages of planning my wedding to my longtime boyfriend and now fiancé, I was stressed. And it was all because I had a budget that was less than a third of the average American wedding, and, unfortunately, I’d interacted with the wedding industry.



I walked out in tears, an hour into a wedding show. My eyes welled up after talking with dozens of vendors, only to find their prices as steep as their condescension. Photographers for $4,000, venues that bait-and-switched on pricing, several-thousand-dollar cakes, wedding boutiques that body-shamed and price-gouged, and a whole industry that seemed to enjoy making me feel like crap for being a middle-class, size-14 bride who, after years of wanting to get married but not being able to (thanks, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services database errors), was finally getting married. I almost convinced my fiancé to elope, just to avoid plunging us into debt on a wedding. But that didn’t feel right. It wasn’t what we wanted. I wasn’t about to be bullied into financial burden or a wedding that didn’t honor our love or our families.



So, I dumped the wedding industrial complex. My wedding wasn’t the problem, the vendors and wedding venues were. Fortunately, I founded and ran conferences as a nonprofit executive director, creating big-scale, fun events on small-scale budgets. I went back to who I was, not who people thought I should be as a bride. As a result, I’m saving us tons of money while taking joy in planning our wedding.



Here’s how I’m building our wedding with apps, creativity, style, and a fierce adherence to budget. You can, too.



