Neurosurgeon Dr. Teresa Purzner Finds Power In Teamwork

"To be (overly?) frank, my instinctive reaction to feelings of helplessness is one of frustration and aggression. I have spent a lifetime tampering down that damaging and non-productive instinct and now do my best to take a more leveled approach. First, I acknowledge the fact that I feel powerless and accept that this is simply the way we sometimes feel when we are pushing our boundaries. It’s a good thing because it probably means we’ve left our comfort zone. Then I remind myself that I have felt powerless many, many times before and I have always figured a way out of that feeling. Next, I try to dig in and figure out the source of the feeling, then find solutions to the underlying issue. Often, that requires me to talk over the situation with people I know and trust. Taking these steps, I’ve always found a way out. Sometimes it takes a long time and can be painful along the journey – but I always get there. I’ve never been someone who has been immune to feelings of fear, or sadness, or powerlessness. I’m just someone who tends to carry on despite those feelings."