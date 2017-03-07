These Pigtail Braids Were Made For Festival Season

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
You know how the
Taylor Swift song old adage goes: two is better than one. And these cool, center-parted pigtails prove it. Watch the video above, then check out the steps below, to pull off the look yourself.
Step 1: After parting your hair in the center, grab a chunk from the hairline and French braid it back toward the nape, wrapping sections under (not over) so the braid lifts off the head.
Step 2: Once you reach the nape, secure with an elastic. Then, wrap a piece of hair around the elastic and pin it in place.
Step 3: Braid the remainder, and wrap another piece of hair around the elastic for a pretty finish.
Step 4: Repeat on the other side and apply hairspray to hold!
