Don’t Worry Darling Is Peak White Feminism (As Expected)

I wouldn’t be jumping to conclusions by saying that Frank reminds me of the author, clinical psychologist and incel adored philosopher Jordan Peterson . Wilde herself has attributed him as an inspiration behind the character. In an interview with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Wilde stated , “We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community.” Wilde also described incels as “disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women.” But I fear that Wilde seems to have a very shallow understanding of not only Peterson but the manosphere in general. Victory is a simulation created by Frank to keep women locked away in captivity, and the severity of that idea is never fully explored. Frank’s continuous chanting about regaining control of your life and wanting men to return to a time when everything seemed ‘right’ is clearly tied to white supremacy and its relation to protecting white feminity. The incels Wilde is attempting to discredit are not just hurt men who need wives or women to have sex with; they are raging racists and bigots. Men in these circles want to encapture white women for their own ‘protection’ so that they aren’t corrupted by the modern world, which is just a way of saying they do not want these women to have rights or make choices they disagree with in terms of who they marry, have kids with, vote for and so on. The themes of Don’t Worry Darling fail by refusing to acknowledge that element. Having Margaret die off to kickstart Alice’s journey feels disgusting in hindsight, especially when you realise Layne has been snubbed from most of the film's press run, cut from a lot of the film itself and barely even mentioned amongst the drama circling the movie. The film cuts back and forth from shots of her dead body in some poor sense of building up suspense and grief, but it just feels like it’s taunting its viewers with how little it respects its singular Black character who is pivotal to the story yet had little to no screentime.