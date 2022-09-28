Don’t Worry Darling Is Peak White Feminism (As Expected)

Don’t Worry Darling centres on Alice (Pugh) and her slow realisation that her life in an idyllic 1950s suburbia is not all it seems. From the very beginning, it is clear what Don’t Worry Darling is attempting to do. Everything in the confines of the town she and her husband Jack (Styles) reside in is similar and manufactured. Their day-to-day routine is the same, Jack goes to work and leaves Alice home, where she cleans the house, goes shopping, and prepares dinner for her husband to return. Alice is unaware of what Jack does for work as all the husbands of the town are forbidden to disclose that information, but it is known that they work for Frank (Chris Pine) and that the wives cannot venture to the headquarters where the men work, which resides outside of the town limits.