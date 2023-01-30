Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I don't think there was ever a conversation about it, but I expected it of myself. I was always very driven to be a great student and worked very hard to attend the best possible school I could. Looking back on it, I wish I cared less about the prestige of a fancy public college and had gone to a public university to save money. My parents never pressured me, but were willing to support me in what I was trying to accomplish. I paid for college with a combination of my parents, grandparents, a scholarship I received from my high school, and student loans. I worked my junior and senior year of college for fun spending money and my parents paid for my room and board, books, and food.