9:30 a.m. — Log on to work from our dining table. I basically run my department (we're a small team) so I don't really have anyone checking in on me about when I work. I am hourly still, so I try to get on early to get a full day in, even when working from home. I talk with a client for a little while and lay out all their options for canceling or postponing their wedding. Ultimately, they decide to cancel and I tell them I will refund their deposit. Sigh. I'm trying to encourage most clients to postpone so that they still work with us when this is all over, but I understand that some people are so nervous and unsure that they just want their deposits back (and some are unexpectedly out of work). I'm glad that we can give deposits back in this time (they are usually non-refundable).