Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My dad could be a tightwad about the small things so it always felt like we didn’t have money growing up. For the early part of my childhood, this was true, but by the time I was a teen we were quite comfortable. My parents are big savers in general but always knew how to invest the money they made. After I started college, they were very open about their finances with me, including about their income and real estate investments. In addition, despite a late start in her career, my mom showed that she could continue to get promoted despite not having the requisite degrees, and was a great role model and sounding board for me when we started climbing our respective corporate ladders. My parents remain open with their finances with me — last year I surpassed my mom’s current base salary (though not all-in comp).