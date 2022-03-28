Ahh, spring! The beginning of the warm transitional season means preparing to switch out your spicy winter signature perfume for a fresh, floral, or fruity fragrance. But making the swap doesn't mean you have to splurge on big names like Tom Ford or Marc Jacobs. In fact, one of our current favs for unique warm-weather scents is a clean indie perfume brand that you can snag for 20% off. DIME Beauty is the vegan, cruelty-free and ethical brand in question. DIME's fragrances are affordable and completely hypoallergic, and they have a lightness of a mist with the lasting power and complexity of traditional perfumes. To try this brand for yourself, use the exclusive promo code REFINERY20 for 20% off all DIME's top-rated — we're talking 600+ raving reviews — perfumes (and if you're into something else by DIME Beauty, worry not, the discount is site-wide). And with free shipping on orders over $50, there's no reason to say no. Keep on scrolling to get all the deets on these spring and summer-perfect scents.
Malibu Night, my personal favorite, smells like the true embodiment of summer with its tantalizing coconut musk and berries scent. The top notes are a mix of raspberry, pear, and green leaves, while the mid notes are coconut milk, pink rose, and peony. Floral, fruity, and tropical — there's not much else you can ask for! I could wear this scent all day long and not get tired of it.
I Love Your Smell, Baby is a lovely (no pun intended) sandalwood and gardenia scent with fruity top notes, floral mid notes, and woodsy musk base notes. The result? A fresh, floral smell with a wonderfully sweet and woodsy deep layer hidden beneath it. And it's a customer favorite as well, with its 4.8 out of 5 stars rating and 600+ reviews. One happy customer wrote it’s "such a pretty, fresh, clean scent. It is not overpowering. I wear it every day and get tons of compliments!"
7 Summers is for you if you prefer a warm vanilla scent with a touch of relaxing lavender. It features juicy pear, champagne, and warm sugar as top notes, lavender, vanilla, and praline as mid notes, and woody musk, coconut cream, and bergamot as base notes. The only bad part about it? With scents this enticing, you may not be able to make it last one summer, more or less seven.
Lovely Sweet Dreams is another customer favorite — it's been sold out for the longest time. We suggest signing up to be notified as soon as it's back in stock because this floral, citrusy scent has everyone captivated. It features peach nectar, creamy coconut, and apple as top notes, white lily, freesia, jasmine, and rose as mid notes, and vanilla bean, blonde woods, soft musk, and tonka bean as base notes.
