Ahh, spring! The beginning of the warm transitional season means preparing to switch out your spicy winter signature perfume for a fresh, floral, or fruity fragrance. But making the swap doesn't mean you have to splurge on big names like Tom Ford or Marc Jacobs. In fact, one of our current favs for unique warm-weather scents is a clean indie perfume brand that you can snag for 20% off. DIME Beauty is the vegan, cruelty-free and ethical brand in question. DIME's fragrances are affordable and completely hypoallergic, and they have a lightness of a mist with the lasting power and complexity of traditional perfumes. To try this brand for yourself, use the exclusive promo codeforall DIME's top-rated — we're talking 600+ raving reviews — perfumes (and if you're into something else by DIME Beauty, worry not, the discount is site-wide ). And with free shipping on orders over $50, there's no reason to say no. Keep on scrolling to get all the deets on these spring and summer-perfect scents.