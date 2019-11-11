5 p.m. — DONE! Today is my day to walk the dog, so I head over to my girlfriend's apartment. She is very high-energy. She gets a 45-minute walk in the middle of the day and at least an hour of exercise after work. Now is a good time to tell you about me and the gf's living situation! We met in college, and she already had a job lined up post-graduation, so I ended up moving in with her to where her job was. We had only been dating for seven months, and while it was the best thing for us at the time, it was too soon. We decided that the best thing to do was to move into separate apartments. We both live in one-bedroom apartments by ourselves, but in the same apartment complex. We have a dog and a cat together, but they both live at her apartment. Although it's a little out of the ordinary, it has worked really well for us. We have been living alone for two years and are looking to move back in together when our leases are up in March of next year!