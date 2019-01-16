10 p.m. — We are both exhausted and start puttering around the house. I am in the mood for one more activity before sleep, but I can't find any nice lingerie. I want to surprise R. when he comes back from walking the dog, but there's not one lace thing in my drawer. Mental note to do a secret search before our staycation. I'm a little self-conscious because after one and a half years, we're not as regular as we used to be, and sometimes R. jokes that I don't want him like I used to. He mentioned it earlier while we were having drinks, and it's been on my mind all night. My fear is that he thinks his winter weight gain is the reason why, and nothing could be further from the truth. My man is fine. Like stupidly fine. And hey, I've also gained winter weight, too!