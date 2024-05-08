Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Definitely. I come from an immigrant family so my parents didn’t have the opportunity to finish their studies past high school. They spent all of their time working and taking care of me and my three siblings to give us a better path than the one they had. Any and all money that they saved went towards providing for us and saving for each of us to go to college. My parents helped me pay for around the first two years of college. The remaining two years were a mix of their support, federal loans, and grants. I graduated with about $16,000 in student debt but started paying it off early and consistently, and finished paying it off entirely a few years ago.