Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Definitely. Both of my parents were raised in families that stressed the importance of higher education and they began saving for my sister and I to go to college before we were born. My grandparents also contributed to our education so I was able to attend undergrad where I wanted and graduate without loans. It is one of the greatest gifts my family could have given me and I know I will only appreciate it more as I get older. I attended a private university out of state, with a small scholarship for my academic performance in high school.