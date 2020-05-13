12 p.m. — I finish folding the laundry and a friend stops by to pick up my standing mixer for her weekend baking project. We say hello from six feet apart. It feels so weird but it's good to see someone new for a change.



12:30 p.m. — I brave Trader Joe's for the first time since this whole thing started. I tried to go the first week of quarantine but saw the line and changed my mind. Today, the line doesn't look as bad.



1:30 p.m. — I was wrong, the line was still almost 45 minutes… at least it's very empty inside and they are really well stocked so it's worth it. I buy enough snacks to last a month and restock on a ton of frozen foods. I also get a hard kombucha to try. I'm shocked at the total but I think it'll last me close to three weeks ($131.72). I also need to stop at Sprouts for some produce and brand name items that Trader Joe's doesn't carry. There's no line here, which is amazing ($49.98). The highlights of my Sprouts haul include mint chip ice cream, avocados, and Hippeas (chickpea Cheetos). $181.70



2 p.m. — Get everything put away at home and then dive into some of my new snacks. The honey mustard and onion pretzel bits from Trader Joe's are too good. I also eat some cookie butter straight from the jar, it's that good.



5 p.m. — Force myself to go out for a walk. Talk to my sister and parents while I'm out. C. is coming over tonight, so I quickly take a shower after my walk. I haven't worn any makeup since I started working from home so I'm really appreciating that my getting ready time has gone from like 30 minutes to 10.



7 p.m. — C. and I make shrimp spring rolls for dinner with a peanut butter dipping sauce. All the rolls fall apart but at least they taste good. We also finally watch The Princess Bride — it's even funnier than I remembered. We have some ice cream while we watch and afterward head to bed.



Daily Total: $185.70