Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at DedCool with our promo code R29, now through February 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
In service of finding our readers their next great buy, the R29 shopping editors and writers will click on every sales page, try every trending Amazon product, and sniff a lot of stuff. We've tried hand soaps, lotions, candles, and, of course, perfumes. And occasionally, we find a scent so good we literally keep on sniffing. Such is the case with DedCool, a brand known for its genderless, non-toxic, and vegan fragrances — and a certified R29 editor fav. If you haven't pulled the trigger yet, or (like us) need to stock back up, we scored you a 20% sitewide discount with code R29. Through February 10, use this R29-reader-exclusive promo code on anything and everything your collection is missing — whether it's a splurge-worthy detergent or the brand's bestselling fragrance. And, if you're as addicted to DedCool signature Milk scent as we are, take advantage of this super rare deal to get everything the brand has to offer with this scent (from room sprays to body wash). Dedcool almost never has sales, so you're so very welcome.
Advertisement
Ah, the status detergent that made us believe in love at first sniff. As I wrote in my in-depth review, the scent is so good "my roommate and I spent a little bit too much time passing it to each other and inhaling it." This was only the beginning of my obsession with Milk (the scent, not the dairy drink), with its bergamot, white musk, and amber notes. And, as our review notes, while shelling out for detergent seems crazy, consider how much time you'll spend enjoying the luxurious scent vs. the burn time of your average bougie candle. If that math doesn't convince you, consider this sale the perfect excuse to indulge.
This vanilla scent is anything but boring. Taunt is DedCool's bestselling scent and evokes "an aura of confidence," according to its description. It features notes of bergamot, fresh dew, floral, cassis, vanilla, and amber. "I love Taunt more than words can describe!" exclaims one reviewer. "It's deliciously sweet yet balanced, without smelling heavy, cheap, or burnt like some other vanilla fragrances."
This fragrance is the ultimate 'your skin but better' scent. It's light and fresh on its own and adds a layer of complexity to any other fragrance in your collection. Reviewers are obsessed, writing: "literally everybody I wear it around loves it as much as I do"
Experiencing decision paralysis? That's what sets are for! This collection sample pack includes 3ml sizes of Milk, Taunt, 02, Blonde, 04, and Spring — plus, a 20% coupon for your first fragrance purchase (separate from our own discount).
Advertisement
Still can't get enough of this scent? Join the club. The bergamot-white musk-amber combo smells heavingly in just about anything — your space included.
A candle with a side of massage oil? Yes, please. The candle — which features notes of juniper, green floral, sheer wood, patchouli, and sandalwood — smells like "a long night out, following your instincts and figuring the rest out tomorrow."
If you're so obsessed Dedcool's signature scent that you would literally bathe in it (*raises hands*), this body wash is for you — and me. It's infused with herb and flower extracts to cleanse and tone your skin, and of course, with the milky scent we all know and love.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.