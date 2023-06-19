Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. My mom and I immigrated to the U.S eight years before my father was able to. For a long time, she raised me by herself with some support from relatives. We lived in one-bedroom apartments and shared a bed. My mom worked a lot and was very frugal. We never ate out. I always got scolded for asking for things I didn't need. I learned very quickly to stop asking for things we couldn't afford (which seemed like everything). My only "vacations" were during the summer when I would sometimes spend a month or two living with my aunts and cousins in Boston or New York. When my father immigrated, it took him a while to find a job. We moved to a two-bedroom apartment that my mom had difficulty paying for with her salary alone. After years of working odd jobs, my dad ended up attending nursing school and started working as a nurse. Things started to feel more stable then. They were finally able to buy a house two years after I graduated college. I got a job right after college and I gave them $5,000 that I had saved up to help with the down payment on the house.