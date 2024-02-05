9 a.m. — I start work and have several meetings. I’m into what I’m working on so I work through lunch.



2 p.m. — I eat my leftover salmon over rice and then drink my ginger lemon Olipop. Sometimes leftover salmon kind of grosses me out, so the Olipop helps. Then I get back to work.



3 p.m. — I paint my nails while I’m working and while listening to 5-4, of course. I even follow the podcast on Twitter.



5 p.m. — I end up painting and repainting my nails twice and then almost immediately smudge them while they dry. My nails are longer and healthier than usual, so I decide to get my nails done. I call a local nail salon and schedule an appointment.



6 p.m. — My nails are now beautifully clean and a pale baby blue. The nail technician informed me that I unfortunately have “oily nails,” something I didn’t even think was a possibility. She was really lovely and did a great job ($38 + $8 tip). On the way home, I see a funny flyer that only my ex-boyfriend would appreciate. Things like this happen more infrequently now, and they don’t send me into deep sadness anymore, which is progress. $46



7 p.m. — T. makes us a dinner of mac and cheese with leeks and cauliflower. I don’t really know what leeks taste like, but the meal is very yummy. We have more Earl Grey cake for dessert. I do the dishes.



11 p.m. — I scroll on social media for a bit. I have convinced myself I can’t fall asleep in silence, so I have an arsenal of sleep playlists that I cycle through and heavily rely on. I fall asleep to Bon Iver’s sleepiest, saddest songs.



Daily Total: $46