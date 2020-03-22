6 p.m. — I subway to the Equinox Bryant Park location for a hot yoga date. I'm wearing a cream-colored yoga top that shows off my collarbones (gift from a friend for occasions like this) and a pair of high waist leggings. I'm dragging him to his very first yoga class for our third date. As expected, the midtown location is packed with bankers and consultants trying to squeeze in a 30-minute workout before heading back to the office. I bring a travel-size Purell into the yoga room and wipe my mat before lying down (better to be more precautious than not). The hour-long class is just perfect and helps me decompress. The yoga teacher makes a joke about how my date and I would need the yoga to be flexible for our “post-class activity”! My date blushes and leans in to whisper “oh my god” in my ears. He is a cutie patootie. $2.75