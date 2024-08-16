Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a data scientist (on two months’ unpaid leave!) who makes $116,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a book called My Life as A Whore: The Biography of Madam Laura Evens.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Data scientist
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 27
Location: Denver, Colorado
Salary: $116,000
Assets: Checking: $5,327; savings: $820; HYSA: $23,476; Roth IRA: $46,541; 401(k): $61,277; various investments (managed by Merrill Lynch): $216,220.
Debt: $0
Paycheck amount (2x/month): Typically $3,267 but since I am on unpaid leave for two months, I am receiving a stipend from the state of $2,200.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $1,895 for a bright and big one-bedroom in Denver. I love my apartment and living alone!
Loan payments: $0
Utilities: ~$150
Wi-fi: $48
Climbing gym: $102 (yes, I moved to Denver and became a walking cliché).
Pet insurance: $63
Renters’ insurance: $10
NYT subscription: ~$10 (news, games and food).
iCloud storage: $9
Spotify: $11
Local mutual aid organization: $17
Therapy fund for Black women: $25
Colorado abortion fund: $15
Therapy: $600 (I pay out of pocket $200 a session, which is steep, but I’ve been working with this therapist for years and I love her).
Phone: $0 (yes, I continue to mooch off my parents).
Streaming platforms: $0 (I mooch off friends and family. Sometimes I do pay for platforms but since I finished The Bear I've canceled my Hulu).
Health insurance: $0 (luckily my company pays).
401(k): $256 (pre-tax, employer matched).
HYSA: $300-$2,000 (this varies month to month — in the months leading up to my leave, I tried to save as much as possible. Now that I’m on leave, I’m putting aside what I can, knowing my stipend from the state is not currently taxed).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes! I grew up between Brooklyn and Westchester, New York — both affluent communities in which everyone I knew was on the college track. My parents and stepparents and grandparents and everyone else had attended college, and many had master’s or PhDs. When I was a senior in high school, I learned that my grandparents and parents had been saving for my college education since my birth but that I would still have to take out student loans. In my affluent communities, no one talked about needing to take out loans, only “dream schools” and “following your heart,” so I was really ashamed (which I now know is stupid. Financial transparency is empowering!). However, my mom worked at NYU at the time so if I went there I got a 90% discount. I was on the fence but ultimately decided to go to NYU over other private and public schools and it was the best decision my 18-year-old self ever made. Graduating without any debt, and with money that my parents had left over, has changed my life and I’m incredibly lucky to have had that option.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Going to school in Westchester, I often felt less privileged and a bit different than my peers. My mom was the breadwinner in the family and got on the train to NYC early every day with the dads, while many of my friends’ mothers were stay-at-home moms who played tennis and were involved in PTA. My friends took international vacations every year and had multiple Juicy tracksuits (tbt to 2006) but we had to ask my grandparents to help out with my flute lessons and I only ever got one Juicy tracksuit because it was on major discount at Filene’s Basement (lol). That being said, I never wanted for anything serious and am so grateful that my mom instilled the value of budgeting in me early. Starting in high school, I got a sizeable allowance ($100!) every month for doing chores but that was it; there was no asking for movie tickets or pizza money. This taught me to save for the things I wanted and I do feel like I have a better grasp on money now than many of my friends who were raised more privileged than me.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
When I was 12, I got a summer job as a counselor at a day camp in the Hamptons. I was paid $100 a week under the table but I was SO excited. My older cousin worked there and we spent the following five summers chasing after other cute counselors, going to the beach, engaging in standard teenage mischief and fighting with my grandma (who lives out there). Although I wasn’t paid great, I was able to charge an outrageous amount for babysitting ($25 an hour as a 15-year-old in 2011?!) because of the wealth in the Hamptons and therefore had plenty of money for groceries, eating out and even saving. Over the five summers I saved a few thousand dollars, which helped immensely in college.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Not really. I always had food on the table, lots of clothes, and a new gadget at Hanukkah. Growing up, I knew my dad was less well-off than my mom, and I have a vague memory of him telling me he was in lots of credit card debt at one point, but somehow it didn’t concern me.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, because I have an anxiety disorder and am currently not working but I know that I am incredibly lucky and much more financially stable than many of my peers. I am on my second week of two months of unpaid leave from my job. I have been experiencing burnout and depression for the past six-plus months and so was saving as much as I could to take this step. I am also receiving a stipend from the state of Colorado for this leave, which is awesome and unexpected, and has alleviated my immediate spending concerns a bit. But I’m unsure what will happen after my two months’ leave is up. While I’m excited for the possibility of a new job/career/life course, I’m also bracing myself for financial instability and to cut down on my spending as much as possible.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Six months after college I moved in with a roommate in NYC and became responsible for everything except healthcare and phone bills. I had a decent paying job and could cover all my expenses fairly easily. Right now, my financial safety net is myself. I have about five months of expenses in savings and much more in stocks. That being said, I could always move back in with either of my parents if I really needed to. While I love living in Denver and definitely do not want to move back to NY any time soon, it wouldn’t be the worst option and I would likely do that over liquidating my investments.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Yes, quite a bit and I am incredibly privileged. In college my stepgrandpa passed away, and since my stepmom had passed as well, $80,000 of his life insurance payout went to me. In addition, post-college my mom and dad gave me the remainders of their college funds for me ($40,000 and $20,000 respectively). All of this has gone into investments and remains untouched. And of course, my parents paid for my college tuition, books and housing. After many years of feeling less privileged than my peers, I realized in college just how privileged I am. I hope to take this privilege and do good with it as long as I live.
Day One
8 a.m — I wake up in my tent in the middle of the Rockies to the sound of a roaring river nearby (who needs a white noise machine?). I’m on my last day of a four-day solo camping trip. I thought I’d be more ready to go back to civilization by now but am really enjoying the peace and quiet — it’s just what I’ve needed after more than six months of depression and anxiety about work stuff. I stumble out of the tent and make instant coffee and oatmeal with my little jetpack burner before packing up site. I play Noah Kahan as I drive down the long dirt road back to civilization, alternately crying and thanking the beautiful vista for such a lovely time.
10:30 a.m. — I’m nearing the closest and also my favorite town in Colorado, Leadville, and I stop for gas. I love driving in the mountains but do have a fear I’ll run out of gas and be stranded so I always make sure I’m as close to full as possible. $22.01
11 a.m. — I’ve made it to Leadville and am in my favorite coffee shop, sipping on a mocha latte ($8.50) and journaling, people-watching and catching up on texts. Leadville used to be one of the largest mining towns in the country and it still looks vaguely like a western town out of the 1800s with one main street, a saloon called the Silver Dollar, surrounded by snow-peaked mountains. It’s breathtaking. Every time I come here I contemplate taking the plunge and moving but I’m too nervous to be two-plus hours away from a major airport, and entering a small town as a big city newcomer seems more like a recipe for disaster than a romcom. I’m craving vegetables but also a burger so I compromise by getting a pork bowl with rice, beans and avocado from the new Cuban place on Main Street ($25). Turns out being back in civilization isn’t so bad after all. $33.50
12 p.m. — Post-lunch I immediately head to the Melanzana store. A Melanzana (or Melly) is a fleece-type sweater that is super popular in Colorado, and super hard to buy. They only sell them at this one store in Leadville — no buying online — and you need an appointment. I don’t have one but luckily I’m allowed to trade in my old, stinky one without an appointment. I walk away with a fresh new Melly for myself and even score one for my dad’s birthday. He’s a lifelong New Yorker so I’m not sure how much he’ll get the ~exclusivity~ of this gift but I know he’ll enjoy how soft it is! $155
12:30 p.m. — Continue to browse Main Street with my post-Melly high. I buy a book called My Life as a Whore: The Biography of Madam Laura Evens, which is about a sex worker who made a name for herself in Leadville back in the day. I also drop into the Leadville Jewish Museum and talk to their historian about Jewish life during the mining boom. I’m not usually a history buff but there’s something about this town that really enchants me. $22
2 p.m. — Drive out of Leadville and pull into a nearby trailhead for one last spontaneous hike, because I’m not ready to go back to the city just yet. I moved to Denver about three years ago and the mountains never cease to inspire awe in me. Plus, my little terrier’s favorite thing is hiking. Even though we hiked more than 10 miles yesterday, she is ready to go again! We walk through the woods for about a mile and get to this gorgeous basin with wildflowers and snow-capped peaks. I sit on a rock and express gratitude to the mountains while my dog gets treats from other hikers. I feel so lucky to be healthy, happy (which I haven’t been for a while) and alive. I finally decide I’m ready to go back to Denver and get back to “real” life.
6 p.m. — Finally back in Denver! It’s so hot and I realize just how much I smell after four days in the woods and how dirty everything I own is. I begrudgingly unpack the car, unpack the cooler, begin one of many loads of laundry and finally finally finally get to take that long-awaited shower. Wow, feeling clean does have its perks!
12 a.m. — After many hours of scrolling and eating frozen food, I drag myself from my couch to my bed. It’s crazy how much you miss when your phone is off for three days (like Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race!). Meme culture moves so fast that I have to read articles like “How to Explain Brat Summer and Kamala Harris to Your Parents” just to catch up. I feel old. But I finally feel the teensiest excitement about this election, so I’m considering this a win.
Daily Total: $232.51
Day Two
8 a.m. — I set my alarm for 9:30 a.m. but wake up much earlier. Spend an hour in bed scrolling. It’s not my favorite habit but honestly I’m not sure how to replace it. Get out of bed around 9:30 a.m. and water my herb garden (I’m just praying for one tomato), walk my dog for 20 minutes, and make myself coffee and honey nut Cheerios with peanut butter and blueberries. I don’t have much of a makeup/cleansing routine but I am trying to apply sunscreen more often so I slather on the Kiehl’s moisturizer with SPF 30 before these activities.
10 a.m. — Even though I’m on a leave of absence from work, I am actively trying to figure out what sparks my interest and nurture that in a sustainable, balanced way. Right now I’m taking a three-month class on AI safety so after eating breakfast I sit at my desk to start this week’s reading. Some weeks are more inspiring than others and this week I find the reading a little...lacking. I struggle through a few hours of it, interspersed with laundry, dishwashing, bill paying and a lot of social media scrolling.
3 p.m. — Whew! After being sucked into the black hole of my computer I’m exhausted. Scarf down some more frozen food (Trader Joe’s FTW) and lie down on my couch and get sooooo sleeeeeppyyyy. Midday naps are the best.
5 p.m. — Rouse myself from my warm, comfy couch and drag myself to Trader Joe’s since I’m sick of frozen food. I get lots of fruits, veggies and meat, intermixed with plenty of chips (and more frozen food). Now that I’m on leave, I’m trying to be more conscious of my grocery budget but somehow always end up spending over $100. Contemplate getting a part-time job at Trader Joe’s — everyone there seems so happy! $126.64
7 p.m. — Come back to my boyfriend, E., waiting for me at my place. We haven’t had a lot of quality time recently since I was camping and his friend was in town so tonight we’re ordering in and catching up on our shows. We walk to the nearby sushi place to pick up our order and then spontaneously get doughnuts from the shop next door. We split the bill. After devouring crunchy tuna and yellowtail sashimi we cuddle up to watch the recent episode of House of the Dragon and the season finale of The Boys. We both agree The Boys is better. E. does not think House of the Dragon needed a girl-on-girl kiss to advance the plot but I loved it because #bisexual. We debate the merits of representation for representation’s sake and both make some convincing points. $30
11 p.m. — Time for bed! I take my dog for her nightly pee, splash my face with water and brush my teeth before crawling into bed with E. and scrolling Reddit to see what the rest of the world thought of the shows.
Daily Total: $156.64
Day Three
8 a.m. — Wake up before my alarm again and snuggle with E. for a bit before taking my dog on her morning walk and watering my plants. Have a banana and a quick latte (Nespresso fans, where you at?) before heading out for a paid dog walk via Wag. It doesn’t make me much money but I genuinely enjoy meeting new fur babies, exploring different parts of Denver and snooping on people’s living situations. Today I walk an Australian shepherd named Beau, who is a bit frantic since he’s been cooped up inside the past few days because of wildfire smoke. Walking with this poor air quality is no joke; I feel like I’ve smoked a cigarette after running around outside with him for 30 minutes. I make $15 and mentally allot it to a car wash I need to get this week.
11 a.m. — Finally back home, dripping in sweat and coughing, and vow not to go outside unless it’s necessary today. Make another latte and sit down to finish up the reading for my AI safety class. An hour or so in I get hungry so whip up breakfast for E. and me. Usually I have cereal or oatmeal but today I’m feeling fancy so I make scrambled eggs with scallions and spinach on top of challah I bought from Trader Joe’s yesterday. It’s delicious.
4 p.m. — Somehow I get sucked into my computer again (and yes, I procrastinate with E. a bit, too) and the day absolutely flies by. I heat up some frozen chicken nuggets for a snack before heading out to boulder with E. and his friend W. I met E. at the climbing gym two years ago (I asked to try on his belay glasses, lol) and with his encouragement I’ve made climbing one of my main forms of exercise. I really like that I can be social while I do it but that it’s not a team sport. Today is a “high gravity” day for me though and I barely finish any climbs. Oh well, I’m just happy to be moving my body.
7 p.m. — E. drops me off post-climb and I take my doggo to the nearby park for her big evening walk. I’m exhausted but she has so much energy! She rolls in the grass, runs into volleyball games and is generally a little menace. Unfortunately she’s also the love of my life and can do no wrong in my eyes.
8 p.m. — When I get home I try a New York Times Cooking app recipe: shrimp salad with corn, couscous, cucumbers and blistered tomatoes. I proudly add some basil, mint and chives from my herb garden. I try to make a new recipe once a week and I’d say this one gets a 6.5 out of 10 — it might be one of those dishes that is better served cold. I settle in with my dinner to the most recent episode of Last Week Tonight but honestly barely pay attention. I’m an empathetic person who strives to be informed but my tolerance for news and politics ebbs and flows, and tonight I’m just too tired. I turn my attention to completing all of the NYT puzzles and scrolling on my computer. I lost my prescription sunglasses on my camping trip so buy the exact same pair as a replacement. Unfortunately it won’t come before my beach vacation next week (I'm going to Cape Cod with my mom) so I make a mental note to fish out a cheap pair before I leave. $38.43
8 p.m. — I also realize my dog is getting low on her food so I put in an order for that on Amazon. She’s on a prescription diet for a sensitive tummy because she (and I) have IBS. Like mother, like daughter I guess! $57.13
11 p.m. — I’m exhausted — who knew not working could be so tiring? I wash my face/brush my teeth/do the bare minimum to clean the kitchen (throw all the dishes in the sink and wipe the counter) before getting into bed and calling it a night.
Daily Total: $95.56
Day Four
8:30 a.m. — Same morning routine: scroll, walk the doggo, water my container garden. Make latte and eat oats with peanut butter and berries, nothing too exciting here. I do pick up two pairs of pants I needed to get patched from the tailor on my dog walk. Both pairs have ripped at the seams multiple times but they’re great summer pants (some sort of linen/cotton blend) so I can’t bring myself to get rid of them. $12
10 a.m. — Time for my AI safety class. It’s two hours every Friday and my cohort tunes in from Canada/Vancouver/New York/Paris! Even though it can be grueling at times, it’s my first time learning in a structured way since college and I’m pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoy reading and discussing academic papers. I never wanted to go to grad school but maybe? This week we’re discussing how to use AI to better scale up (i.e. make smarter) other, more powerful AI. It’s kind of a scary concept and I argue the position of why do we generally need intelligent AI at all? Why can’t AI just be specialized to a specific task? Like one AI for helping to pay the bills and another to help outline creative stories. Thought-provoking discussion from the class and I leave with my head buzzing.
12:30 p.m. — I have family friends coming to town tomorrow and that fact alone urges me to deep-clean my apartment. Can’t have them reporting to my mother that I live in filth! I dust, sweep, vacuum and mop and am exhausted by the end of it.
2:30 p.m. — Love being in my space when it’s sparkling clean. The feeling is short-lived because I need to pack up my things to spend the weekend at E.’s. He lives about 30 minutes away in the suburbs so it always feels like a schlep to get there, especially when I have a dog and have to bring her crate. Briefly stop at his house to drop off my stuff, then drop my dog at her grooming appointment. She’s a terrier so I don’t need to get her shaved but E. has been complaining about her long nails for months now.
4:15 p.m. — Realize my car is absolutely filthy post-camping trip and my mom would kill me if I drove my family friends around in its current state. Head to the nearest full-service car wash and shell out for the deluxe interior clean. Still have an hour or so to kill before I need to pick up my dog so I see if I can walk another dog in the meantime (and make back some of the money I spent on this car wash). Unfortunately no one needs their dog walked on a Friday at 5 p.m. so I head back to E.’s. We do all the NYT games together (he’s better at Connections, I’m better at Wordle #teamwork). $48.30
6:30 p.m. — Time to pick up doggo from the groomer and oh my dog, did they butcher her haircut! I asked them to trim her neck hair since it’s longer than the rest of her body hair and they literally just shaved her neck. She looks so silly, I can’t stop laughing. I guess this is what I get for trying to save some money by going to PetSmart. Oh well, it’ll grow back. $58
8 p.m. — Back at E.’s and he's making us chicken wings while I whip up some cornbread. Love a good summer meal. We settle in with our food while watching the Olympics opening ceremony. I’m not someone who usually follows sports but after watching Break Point on Netflix I’ve become obsessed with tennis. And of course I’ve got to cheer on the Colorado climbers competing!
11:30 p.m. — We finish the night by watching Guardians of the Galaxy since I promised E. I’d watch all the Marvel movies in timeline order (yes, I am a good girlfriend). I can barely keep my eyes open and honestly all the Marvel plots are the same anyway so I just tell him I loved it. He’s so happy I share in his #culture. Get into bed and am asleep in five minutes.
Daily Total: $118.30
Day Five
9 a.m. — Wake up in E.’s bed with my dog whining to be let out of her crate. Usually she sleeps with us at night but E. has a full-size bed, which is a bit of a squeeze for the three of us. After a bit of scrolling I get up and take her to the park at the end of E.’s street. She gets to run around off leash and has a great time.
10 a.m. — Back at E.’s and getting ready for a big day out with family friends. I’m experiencing an IBS flare-up so I stick to a banana and a bit of bread for breakfast. My family friend, P., texts me that their plane landed early so I jump in the shower and head out.
11:20 a.m. — Pick up P. and his son, M., at the airport. P.’s wife and my mom’s parents were friends in their 20s so our family friendship runs deep. They’re in town for 24 hours to see a show at Red Rocks (Tedeschi Trucks) and have enlisted me to be their tour guide beforehand. I drive them into Denver to show them my place. M. lives in NYC and is flabbergasted that my rent is half of his. Then I take them to a trendy but yummy brunch spot a mile or so away. While we wait, I show them the used record store down the street and snag two Beatles records and a Doobie Brothers record for my collection. Brunch is absolutely delicious. I get a biscuit with veggie gravy and eggs, and pray my stomach doesn’t explode. P. and M. get burritos. P. pays. $18.49
2 p.m. — Next stop: Boulder! It’s M.’s first time in Colorado and he can’t stop staring out the window at the mountains. I convince him to come back with his girlfriend for more than 24 hours next time and offer camping and skiing trips. He’s an easy sell. I take them to Chautauqua Park to get a proper view of the Flatirons and they can’t wipe the grins off their faces, it’s so sweet. Then I drop them at their hotel right off of Pearl Street and find parking. I take a 20-minute cat nap in my car, then head to my favorite bookstore/coffee shop on Pearl Street. I skim a book about hiking the Colorado Trail and daydream about taking an epic backpacking trip. I promise myself I’ll do another multi-day outdoor adventure before my leave is up. Since it’s P.’s 60th birthday on Monday, I grab him a slice of cake and an iced tea from a nearby chocolate shop. $10.85
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
4:30 p.m. — Meet up with P. and M. and grab margaritas and guac on Pearl Street before heading to Red Rocks. P. pays. P. loves his cake and vibes are very high. Find P.’s high school friend and get in the car to Red Rocks. P. and his friend B. have hired a driver to take us there and we go through several bottles of prosecco on the way. Never have I ever gone to Red Rocks in this kind of style!
6 p.m. — Get to the top of Red Rocks and link up with E. P. says he’s going to give E. a hard time but they hit it off immediately. P. can’t find the tickets so it takes us a while to get in (and involves P. having to bribe a security guard, lol) but we all feel triumphant once we’re inside. I grab double vodka lemonades for E. and myself to keep the party going and we all scarf down hot dogs and fries (P.’s friend B. pays) before trying to find seats. $43.40
10:45 p.m. — The night flies by as we dance under the stars (with the help of another round of drinks from E. and a joint). Red Rocks is such a special place and I’m so happy I got to be there with P., M. and E. E. and I head out before the encore and walk down to E.’s car. We are elated.
11:45 p.m. — Back at E.’s and my dog is going crazy. I play with her for a little bit before getting into bed...and oh no, I have the spins. Guess I can’t party like I’m 22 anymore. I squeeze my eyes closed and pray it goes away soon.
Daily Total: $72.74
Day Six
10 a.m. — Last night was rough. I was up between 3 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. with tummy pains, and ended up curling up on the couch. So much for avoiding the IBS flare-up after yesterday’s fun! I let doggo out in the backyard and crawl from E.’s bed to the couch with some coffee, banana, and challah bread. I turn on the Olympics and watch Coco Gauff absolutely destroy Ajla Tomljanović. It’s fun and definitely distracts me from my tummy pains.
12:30 p.m. — E. and I drive back up to Boulder to pick up my car. I offer to snag him a sweet treat in exchange but he’s not in the mood for anything.
2:30 p.m. — Back to E.’s house to watch more Olympics and lounge. I love a lazy Sunday — even though I’m not working, it feels needed somehow. Do 30 minutes of yoga with Peloton while catching up with E.’s roomies who are back from a music festival. I don’t particularly enjoy the rave scene but it’s been cool to get to know people who do. Have an egg and some leftover cornbread for lunch.
6 p.m. — E. and his roomie D. and I walk over to the local movie theater to see Deadpool & Wolverine. I have no desire to see it but E. bought me a ticket and assured me I would enjoy. He was right! It's so silly and there are five to 10 butt jokes that really make me giggle. I guess I am a Marvel girlie now. E. gets a slushy and I get a Sprite and pretzel (since I’m worried popcorn will upset my stomach). I pay. $22.75
10 p.m. — Back home for the first time in a few days and boy, does it feel good. I scroll on my phone and pass out.
Daily Total: $22.75
Day Seven
9 a.m. — Ahhh, I love waking up in my own bed. Scroll for a bit and then take doggo for a walk and water my plants. Make some coffee and oatmeal with bananas and peanut butter and settle in to do my AI safety class reading. I left my computer at E.’s so I put the reading up on my TV and take notes, which is kind of fun — it’s like a college lecture.
11:45 a.m. — Head to the climbing gym to take a core class and do a bit of bouldering. Sheesh, the instructor jumps right into class and I can feel I’m going to be sore tomorrow. Feels good to move my body though. It’s so nice to be at the gym in the middle of the day when it’s not too crowded.
1:45 p.m. — Drive 10 minutes from the gym to walk a doggo named Hank. He’s cute but a big puller, which annoys me. Train your big dogs, people! Get paid $10 for a 20-minute walk — not bad.
3 p.m. — Speed home to take a quick shower and say hi to my doggo and then head out to get drinks with former coworkers T. and A. A. was laid off a year ago and it’s so nice to hear that he’s been thriving since then. T. and I catch him up on all the drama since he left and his mouth is literally agape. His reaction is so, so, so validating and reminds me why I left a full-time job to take medical leave. Both he and T. encourage me to spend some real time manifesting what I want to come next and I leave feeling excited. $18.48
7 p.m. — Head to my friend S.’ apartment to have dinner with her and our other friend, F. They are my two closest friends in Denver and S. is moving in a few months, so every hangout feels bittersweet. We watch men’s gymnastics with a Brat soundtrack and comment on their form like we know anything about gymnastics. It’s great fun. Then we turn on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders doc while eating amazing homemade sesame noodles, courtesy of S. We all agree that watching the cheerleaders gives us anxiety and body dysmorphia, and we feel bad for them.
11 p.m. — Finally home and exhausted! Crawl into bed with doggo and try to get some shuteye (after scrolling, of course). What a week!
Daily Total: $18.48
The Breakdown
Weekly Total $$ Spent: $716.98
Food & Drink: $274.77
Entertainment: $40.49
Home & Health: $153.56
Clothes & Beauty $167
Transportation $70.31
Other $10.85
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
