7:30 a.m. — N. (my two-year-old) and I wake up at 7:30 and make our way to the kitchen for breakfast (R. wakes up at 4:30!!! to exercise, shower, and drive 50 minutes to work; he also will take out the trash, or finish any dishes/switch the laundry before he leaves). She is a pro at helping me start my Nespresso and I trade her for a yogurt. We go to get dressed and have N. use the potty, as she is potty training. I had already been working from home before the COVID-19 madness hit, so this part of our routine is normal for N. I sit at my desk and check my e-mail to make sure there is nothing too pressing going on before we spend some time playing, and I see that our meal delivery service has been pulled out of our account for next week. N. was in daycare before the social distancing started and I would normally drop her off around 10 a.m. Now she is staying home with me full-time and I am also attempting to work full-time at a job I was just hired for a month ago — talk about bad timing! $56