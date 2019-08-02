12:30 p.m. — I drop L. off at her part-time hustle and am lying on the couch with Netflix when an unknown number calls me. I'm hesitant, but I pick up the phone. Someone on the other end says my name. It's my aunt. I hang up immediately. I ran away from home three years ago, and have never looked back. My mother is very religious and started harassing me when she found out about my relationship with L. I was so stressed and anxious that I needed to leave. I didn't speak to her or my aunts (who sided with her) for almost two years, until my father passed away. Then we spoke for a short while before another falling out. I become stressed and text L.