Today: a data analyst who makes $126,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a hotel in Kyoto.
Occupation: Data analyst
Industry: Health insurance
Age: 31
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Salary: $126,000. Husband’s salary: $200,000 (+ $100,000 bonus). Rental income: $80,000.
Assets: Property: ~$2 million (two homes); joint checking/HYSA: $94,000; my savings: $237,000 ($216,000 retirement; $21,000 cash); husband’s savings: ~$1m ($848,000 retirement; $128,000 investments; $81,000 cash). We have joint finances and pay all expenses from our shared accounts. We have separate accounts from before we were married and “pay” ourselves $1,000 each month to use discretionally.
Debt: $1,300,000 (two mortgages); $100,000 for my student loan debt.
Paycheck amount (2x/month): $6,500 after deductions (rental income and bonuses are not included in paycheck amount).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $9,200 ($3,200 for our two-bed apartment; $6,500 in rental property mortgages).
Loan payments: $1,000 student loans.
Car: $448 (mostly used to visit our vacation home/rental property).
Parking: $285
Car insurance: $214
Utilities: $164
Internet: $57
Renter’s insurance: $13
Pet insurance: $28
Donations: $60
Streaming: $35 (Hulu and Netflix. My older sister covers family Spotify, iCloud storage and some other streaming services, like HBO and Disney+).
NYT: $10
Architectural Digest: $11
Transit: $110 (pre-tax deduction).
401(k): $3,833 (pre-tax; we max out both).
Backdoor Roth: $14,000 (max both).
Credit card: $550 annually (comes with a $300 travel credit).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I have a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in statistics. My parents didn’t save any money for my college so I used a combination of scholarships, grants and student loans, and I worked part time.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents talked about money often! They stressed the importance of saving, taught me about credit, loans etc. We didn’t really talk numbers and my parents didn’t always make the best financial decisions (my mom had credit card debt and didn’t start saving for retirement until recently) but they definitely educated me on personal finance.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
Work-study job as a math tutor.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Yes and no. I lived much more comfortably than my extended family so I always felt lucky. My dad is blind and stopped working when I was in high school so money was tight. I know my parents struggled to make ends meet. My parents worried about money all the time but I didn’t feel the impact of it that much.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, childcare and housing is expensive and I live in a VHCOL area. Right now we don’t have kids so we’re still living comfortably, but we’ll have to re-evaluate when/if we have kids.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
When I moved out for college at 18 I became 100% financially responsible for myself. I did my own taxes and FAFSA. It was hard and I’m jealous of my friends whose parents helped with food, rent and so on. I know my parents couldn’t help me but that’s something I definitely want to help my kids with. If my husband or I lost our jobs we would only have ourselves to rely on, but I think we’ve built up a decent emergency fund.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My husband received a $400,000+ inheritance when his mom died of cancer.
Day One
8:45 a.m. — My dog, R., howls at me until I get out of bed. Normal morning routine: brush teeth, skincare, change out of my “sleeping clothes” into my “work from home” clothes (basically my sleeping clothes but a fresh T-shirt/shorts).
2 p.m. — My husband, A., works from home two days a week and we’re both pretty busy today so we don’t chat like we usually do. I make A. a chicken wrap (chicken, rice, creamy Italian dressing, romaine) and I make myself ramen with an egg and shrimp tempura (frozen from Costco). I make all of our meals and A. is responsible for all of the dishes and trash.
4 p.m. — More work. It’s a “busy” time of the year but it’s basically like this all year. Thankfully I work from home and can do any household tasks (laundry, cooking, cleaning) during downtime. I miss socializing with coworkers but I never want to go back to the office!
7 p.m. — For dinner I make A.’s favorite: chicken adobo with white rice and broccoli for veg. We watch a K-drama, Cinderella and the Four Knights, while eating dinner. It’s corny and awful but easy to watch. We have so many shows on our watch list but they require focus and at the end of a long work day I just don’t have the bandwidth.
10 p.m. — We’re going to Japan in a few months but don’t have hotel reservations or plans yet so I put on my research hat. A few days ago I booked my dream Kyoto hotel, then instantly regretted it because it wasn’t practical for exploring the city, so now I’m looking for a different hotel. I LOVE staying in beautiful hotels. We don’t always get to but I try to book at least one luxury stay every trip. Beautiful hotels that are centrally located in Kyoto are either booked or going for $1,500-$2,000 a night (go figure). I give up for the night and head to bed around 11:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $0
Day Two
7 a.m. — Wake up early enough to see A. off to work. Every morning he takes R. out, packs his lunch and goes to the gym before work, before I even roll out of bed. I research Kyoto hotels until I finally decide to get up.
9 a.m. — Another busy work day! I’m proud of myself for coming up with a clever solution in the model I’m developing. I review my code with my manager and push all the changes to prod.
11 a.m. — Delayed morning routine (typical work from home life). Shower, skincare (Drunk Elephant cleanser, Dr. Jart ceramide cream, La Roche-Posay moisturizer, Korean sunscreen), get dressed. A few months ago I had surgery to rectify an ongoing issue I’ve been experiencing but it hasn’t been totally successful. It’s bothering me a lot this morning so I research solutions and make an Amazon order for some silicone bandages, a bone for R. and birthday candles for myself (!). While I’m placing the order, someone messages me at work so I hop on another call. $35.19
12 p.m. — Finally get a break so I take R. on a walk and listen to the new episode of the I Will Teach You To Be Rich podcast. The new intro kind of sounds like a Maury episode. I like the discussions but wish they would talk numbers more. Someone messages me about another work issue so I hurry back, feed R. lunch and join two more meetings.
4 p.m. — I have a very late lunch of chicken, egg, broccoli and rice.
8 p.m. — I’m still full from the late lunch so I skip dinner and continue with my Japan research. I finally find a hotel that checks all the boxes: available, reasonably priced, centrally located, beautiful and Japanese-owned. I’m trying to stay in Japanese-owned accommodation only this trip, because I want to support local businesses and experience more of the culture — this includes their hospitality (omotenashi) and local cuisine (many of them have kaiseki, a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner). There are so many amazing options, why stay at a Western hotel I can stay at anywhere? We’re staying in a boutique hotel where each “room” is actually a traditional Kyoto townhouse. There’s only one room left so I snag it before it gets booked by someone else. It’ll be so cool to experience something a little more authentic than the standard hotel room. Shockingly, the cost is a third of the original hotel we booked. I’m getting so excited for the trip! Head to bed feeling satisfied around midnight. $2,402.50
Daily Total: $2,437.69
Day Three
9 a.m. — It’s my birthday! Respond to a few birthday texts from family and friends. My dad even wrote me a poem! I’m sure he used ChatGPT but it’s the thought that counts. I do the typical morning routine and then dive into work.
11 a.m. — It’s been a day. No one at work remembers it’s my birthday. I don’t expect them to but everyone’s extra bitchy and demanding today. I left my toxic last job for this one and while it was great at first, it’s been awful lately. Last year I took the day off to celebrate my birthday but ended up working anyway because of “fire drills”. We’re not saving lives here, people! I want to look for a new job but A. and I are trying to get pregnant and many companies won’t pay for maternity leave unless you’ve been there for a year (my company does the same but I’m eligible).
12:30 p.m. — Take R. for a long walk to clear my head. Get a notification that I received a flower delivery! They’re from my sister so I text her a thank you with some pictures of the flowers.
4 p.m. — I’m burnt out. I realize it’s been about 24 hours since my last meal because I skipped dinner last night. Everything is quiet at work for now so I decide to order delivery (fish tacos and jalapeño poppers) and watch the K-drama I started the other day. Delivery has gotten obscenely expensive for THREE fish tacos but it’s my birthday. $37.06
6 p.m. — A. comes home early with cupcakes! We decide to skip going out to dinner because it’s raining and I’m still full from lunch (I’ve started a vicious cycle). I’m feeling down so A. plays piano for me. We both played instruments growing up (A. can play four!) and have a love of classical music. It’s a quiet night. After having a celebratory birthday cupcake, I stay up late watching my comfort show (old episodes of Bones) and fall asleep around midnight.
Daily Total: $37.06
Day Four
8:30 a.m. — I’m feeling better today. I meet with my manager to touch base on work projects and she remembers that yesterday was my birthday. Since I’ve been working hard, she tells me to take a half day tomorrow. Our company recently implemented a flexible work week but I decided not to participate because we were told if we decide to do a four-day work week, the rest of our working hours will be inflexible. I’d love to have Fridays off but flexibility every day is more important to me.
12 p.m. — R. does her lunchtime routine: walk, eat, then sleep for the next five hours. I break my late lunch/skipped dinner cycle by eating the last of the chicken adobo.
3 p.m. — A few weeks ago I applied to different positions within my company. I heard back immediately and had an interview scheduled the next day. It was awkward because I had to get written permission from my manager, acknowledging that I had an interview. I hadn’t heard back in a while and assumed they weren’t interested but today I receive an interview request! The interview is TOMORROW and is panel-style with three interviewers. I immediately text A. and my sister the news, freaking out.
7:30 p.m. — I don’t want to cook dinner so we try 7th Street Burger for the first time (two cheeseburgers, one cheese fry, one regular fry) and watch Severance with my sister’s Apple TV+ free trial. The burgers are really good! It’s definitely supposed to taste like In-N-Out. This may be our new go-to burger. I have a cupcake for dessert. $43.58
9 p.m. — For the next hour A. helps me with interview prep. Afterward, I destress by drawing in my sketchbook. This year has really been the year of hobbies — I’ve picked up painting, drawing and now photography. Prior to this my only hobbies were reading and watching TV. It’s so fun to have something to practice and learn about. Do my nighttime routine and scroll on Reddit until I fall asleep.
Daily Total: $43.58
Day Five
8:30 a.m. — Wake up, morning routine and start interview prep. I try not to do any other work so I can be really focused for the interview.
11:30 a.m. — I was caught a bit off-guard by a few questions but I think I did all right! I keep trying to convince myself that job interviews are a lot like dating — you need to figure out if you like them, too. Sometimes you can do everything right and there will be someone who is a better fit. If they decide to go with someone else I’ll be disappointed but it’ll probably be for the best.
1:30 p.m. — A. is working from home today so we debrief about the interview and have lunch (ramen for me, stir-fry for A.). We’re out of groceries and make a Costco order that should last us two weeks: rotisserie chicken, zucchini, chicken thighs, broccoli, spinach, fish, blueberries, vitamins and milk. $180.95
8 p.m. — I make chicken alfredo with broccoli for dinner and watch more Severance.
Daily Total: $180.95
Day Six
8:30 a.m. — Busy day today! We’re going to be gone most of the day so we take R. on a long walk and pick up breakfast at Chick-fil-A. We get two spicy chicken biscuits with egg and hash browns. It’s so good. Chick-fil-A has the best fast-food breakfast. $18.36
1:30 p.m. — We get ready, take R. out again and meet up with our friends for a scavenger hunt in Grand Central station. This company hosts puzzle scavenger hunts all over the city in iconic locations like Central Park, DUMBO etc. The goal is to figure out the answer to a puzzle that will give you a hint leading you to another location, where you will receive another puzzle/hint. The subway costs $5.50 and our friends pay for the scavenger hunt since they bought tickets beforehand. $5.50
3 p.m. — We’re the second group to arrive at the finish line! We get a drink to celebrate ($15 venmo’d to friends) and chat about upcoming travel and work. Our friends take five to 10 international trips a year so it’s hard to keep up with what they’ve been up to. Our beach house is rented out for the summer but will be available after Labor Day so we invite them over for a weekend. $15
6 p.m. — Head home ($5.50) to get ready for my birthday dinner. My friends organized it so the location is a surprise. I was told to dress “smart casual” — I have no idea what that means in a dinner context so I put on a simple black dress with a low back before heading out ($5.50). $11
7 p.m. — We’re the first ones there so A. and I get a drink at the bar. Drinks are expensive but A. pays using his personal credit card ($60 with tip). The restaurant is so vibey. I’m feeling a lot of love from my friends for organizing this because I wasn’t going to make any plans. We order roasted artichoke and burrata for appetizers, and I order steak frites with escargot butter and split mac ‘n’ cheese with A., who orders fish with a beurre blanc sauce. A. also surprises me with a cake from Milk Bar ($65, A. pays). One of my friends orders an appetizer as her entree and I feel bad because I think this restaurant might be too expensive for her (all entrees are $40+). A. pays for dinner, my friends will probably venmo him for their share. The bill totals $460+ for five people.
9:30 p.m. — After dinner we head to another bar. My friends pick up the tab and I have three more drinks over the course of the night. It’s nice catching up with everyone! Friendships are so hard as an adult, especially at this age where everyone is going through major life changes. I often have to schedule things weeks in advance in order to work with everyone’s schedule and we’re never casually hanging out at someone’s house (maybe that’s a New York thing because apartments are so small). It’s not just them; for the past few months I haven’t been in the same location for more than two weeks. I really miss the sense of community and close friendships I had growing up.
11:45 p.m. — This bar is playing early 2000s pop-punk. I love it but there’s no A/C and the music is so loud, my friends and I are screaming at each other despite being a foot apart. I know it’s time to go home when my sip of water sits in my throat, threatening to come back up. We’re all ready to throw in the towel! We say goodbye and take separate Ubers home. $34.93
Daily Total: $84.79
Day Seven
9:45 a.m. — I’m hungover. I rot in bed watching videos about the USA men’s basketball win. A. is already up and tracking our expenses in a shared Google Sheet. Every Sunday we block off two hours to do life admin — this includes but is not limited to tracking our expenses, making appointments, running errands and cleaning the house. This system really works for us because it’s a specific time to do anything we’ve put off. Before we started doing this, I would get overwhelmed by all the random adult administrative tasks we have to do.
10:30 a.m. — While A. is working on expenses, I make breakfast: pancakes with lemon-blueberry compote, scrambled eggs and sausage. After breakfast A. cleans up the dishes and kitchen while I vacuum and start a load of laundry.
3 p.m. — I am having the time of my life scrolling TikTok and watching YouTube videos. If we have kids, will I ever get to sit around doing nothing all day? I probably will never have as much free time as I do now. We decide to take R. for a walk but after 30 minutes I’m nauseous (hungover) and want to head home.
4 p.m. — A. leaves to attend a book club meetup in Central Park. I hang with R., do laundry and pick up around the house before succumbing to my hangover (watch more TV on the couch).
7 p.m. — I can’t be bothered to cook so we eat some of the rotisserie chicken from Costco. We’re halfway through Severance now; I can’t believe this aired in 2022 and the second season will air in January 2025? Normalize shorter breaks between seasons!
11:30 p.m. — I don’t know where the day has gone. Normal night routine, do NYT Connections with A. and scroll on my phone until I fall asleep around 1:30 a.m.
Daily Total: $0
The Breakdown
