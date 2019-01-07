10:30 p.m. — For our holiday spending, we agreed on the following: $400 joint gift to his parents, for which I'll contribute $125, and a $120 gift for my parents, which we'll split down the middle. (His parents are a little more gift-oriented than mine are.) N. also says he'll bring some flowers and an assortment of loose-leaf teas for my parents, which he will cover. For our more general 2019 goals, I plan to try and put away $200 a month for future us. He'll try to put away $500. We will each put this money in our own separate bank accounts that do not have joint access. So far, I have about $400 in a "future us" fund, while he has $3,000. My portion is in my checking account, but I transfer it to my high-yield savings for the extra 2%.