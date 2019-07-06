7 p.m. — My boyfriend is back in town, and I am super excited to see him. We had originally planned to walk around the lake, but it looks like bad weather is moving in. Dallas has had a ton of really bad storms lately, and we end up being under another tornado watch. Instead, we go through his pictures from the trip and then head to dinner, since neither one of us is up for going to the grocery store. We go to a local seafood place that is cheap and easy (see a trend here? We like laid-back stuff). We both order a beer, and he makes me try an oyster. I love mussels and clams, but for some reason oysters are my limit. I actually don't hate it and agree to try one again soon. He orders a shrimp po-boy, and I get shrimp tacos. He pays, and then I send him money for my half of the food. We watch Mad Men for a while before I head home. I should cook my next round of chicken for meal prep, but I'm too tired. $16