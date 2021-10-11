Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was not an expectation for me to attend higher education. In fact, the original plan was for me to join the military as I did not do well on my SATs, then decide after that if I wanted to go to college. My mom has an associate's degree but earned that and her GED later in life. My dad did one semester at the community college I ended up attending, then joined the military. My parents did not have any money saved for me to go to college, nor did I. However, as my grandparents' first grandchild, they had been contributing to a college fund for me since before I was born. I found out about this right before I enlisted in the military and took full advantage of the fund. I attended a community college first, where I received both a Pell grant and scholarships. I absolutely thrived there, then transferred to university and sunk. I didn't receive any scholarships and only had a Pell grant and college fund assistance, neither of which covered my fees outside of tuition, so I also had to take out student loans. I worked three jobs and had a traumatic incident occur, so I just did my best to get out as soon as possible. I graduated in three years with a horrible GPA, but I did it AND earned a double major. I have an A.A. and a B.S.