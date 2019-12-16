5:50 a.m. — Alarm goes off. Up and ready for a workout. Z. is babbling away in her crib. I decide to nurse her (no pumping for the win) and hopefully she will go back to bed. She is full but not ready to go back to bed. I hand her off to V. so I can feed the pups and she starts crying immediately. I come get her from V. since she will not calm down. I guess she gets to work out with me and M. today. I strap Z. into her bouncer right in front of us and she is happy to watch us work out and chew on her toys, YAY!