1:45 p.m. — My mom already made BLTs! We have lunch together in the living room while her super cute little cat takes a nap in the sunlight. I'm tempted to join her. My mom mentions that she and my sister are going to a furniture sale in Minneapolis this weekend and asks if I would like to come. She knows I've been looking for a new coffee table for the apartment, but I'm not really feeling like fighting any crowds, and I tell her I'll pass. I spend the rest of the afternoon working on my homework. I'm currently enrolled in a paralegal certificate program at a local community college. Lately, I've been feeling like my job isn't going to offer much advancement in the direction I want to go, so this program is my way of setting a career goal.