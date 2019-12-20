1 p.m. — I'm upset because I can't stop thinking about an argument that A. and I had this morning. I hate arguing but I feel like I'm in the right on this. He was on his dad's phone plan before he switched to being on my parents' plan a few months ago. He's still been paying his dad for his phone and every time I remind him to ask his dad how much we need to stop paying him (we paid for his insurance and phone with one ACH), he forgets. I'm annoyed because we've been giving his dad more money than we need to and I asked him to text his dad about it this morning but he refused to, saying he was going to talk to his dad on the phone tonight and would bring it up then. He always forgets, which is why I was asking him to do it this morning. We didn't say goodbye on a great note and he hasn't replied to my texts yet today.