How To Keep Your Curls Hydrated When It's Cold, Dry & Miserable Outside

Whether you have 2A waves or 4C coils, you're
probably definitely aware that curly hair tends to be on the drier side — the tighter the curl pattern, the longer it takes for your natural oils to reach your lengths. And, as always, winter makes everything worse (cold climate + dryness from indoor heat = a curl 911). You know how much the North loathes the arrival of the infamous White Walkers? Well, that's how much we dread it. Okay, maybe not that much, but you get the idea.
To help us deal — and achieve our ultimate goal of healthy hair — we asked our fellow R29ers to give us all of their curly-hair wisdom on how they care for, style, and treat their curls in frigid temps — from their favorite SheaMoisture curl cream to their in-shower tips. So, sure, we may be trudging through the snow, slightly miserable on our walk from point A to point B (aka, five steps to our car or the subway), but at least we'll have fabulous curls while doing so — even if they are tucked into our turtlenecks.