How To Keep Your Curls Hydrated When It's Cold, Dry & Miserable Outside

Whether you have 2A waves or 4C coils, you're probably definitely aware that curly hair tends to be on the drier side — the tighter the curl pattern, the longer it takes for your natural oils to reach your lengths. And, as always, winter makes everything worse (cold climate + dryness from indoor heat = a curl 911). You know how much the North loathes the arrival of the infamous White Walkers? Well, that's how much we dread it. Okay, maybe not that much, but you get the idea.