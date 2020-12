While hats are cute and functional for most people, they aren't always beneficial for those with natural hair. Many of the materials in these headpieces may work against your curls. According to Michelle O'Connor , Matrix Artistic Director, bulky knits and fabrics like wool, often used in winter hats, can cause dryness and brittleness in curly hair. Plus, nothing is worse than putting on your favorite dad hat only to be met with a flat 'fro full of creases.