These scars are deep, angular, and look — you guessed it — like an ice pick pierced the skin. (Yeesh.) And while they are treatable, it’s a more serious proposition. “There is no topical treatment for ice-pick scars,” says Dr. Schultz. “The only way to really get rid of them is by cutting them out. It’s an easy procedure.” The surgery is officially called a punch graft, and involves removing the affected area, then replacing it with a section of skin from behind the ear. It’s local anesthesia, minimal downtime, and patients are usually thrilled with the results.Dr. Schultz says some of his patients do experience an excess of oil, even after their complexions have cleared. “Usually, it’s managed at home with gentle cleansers, toners, and blotting papers,” he says. If that routine doesn’t cut it, low-dose Accutane is another option. To this end, NYC dermatologist Francesca Fusco , MD, mentions that she has had some patients who've become obsessive about their hygiene routines. “Even if they know it’s not true, some patients think their acne was the result of poor hygiene and they’ll stay fearful of moisturizers and insistent on twice-daily scrubbing even after their faces have cleared,” she says. “There’s a risk of over-exfoliating and leaving the skin raw.”Dr. Berson has been treating acne for nearly three decades. Yes, she’s thrilled when she sees flare-ups make way for calm and clear complexions. But she’s most moved by the inevitable psychological transformations. “It’s so gratifying, because patients become different people. The guys who were wearing bangs are suddenly pushing their hair back. The girls whose hair hung long on the sides are now in ponytails. They’re happier, more outgoing, more self-assured. They just feel wonderful about themselves,” she says.Of course, sometimes, the damage is more than skin-deep. “My father was a psychiatrist and a neurologist so I have that background. If I treat someone’s acne and they still seem down or depressed, I encourage them to consult a professional,” Dr. Berson says. Dr. Fusco, who suffered from acne herself as a child, says she still won’t wear bangs. “I thought that was what caused the bumps and whiteheads on my forehead,” she says.Happily, not all post-acne mental changes are negative. In fact, people who once had the worst skin are likely to have the best skin as they age. “They’re more likely to wear sunscreen, to cleanse, and to address the signs of aging,” says Dr. Berson. “Acne sufferers are accustomed to following a regimen. Like it or not, but they’re more tuned in to their faces — and that makes a big difference.”