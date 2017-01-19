When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
We all know that it's important to give our natural curls a break from pulling, brushing, twisting, and harsh weather — making a protective hairstyle perfect right now. But the best part about it? The versatility. They make it easy to try something new or take risks, without damaging what you love most. These crochet curls are bouncy and beautiful, so you don’t have to think twice about working this into your hair routine.
Press play above to watch the style in action, then follow the steps below to try it out for yourself.
Step 1: Begin by cornrowing your hair.
Step 2: With a crochet tool, slide the hook under a cornrow and attach the looped end of an extension to the end. Lock the hook.
Step 3: Pull the hair underneath the braid and unlatch the hook.
Step 4: Open the looped extension end and pull the long end through.
Step 5: Repeat all over your head for perfect curls!
