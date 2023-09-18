Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My family situation is complicated. My parents are together and have been my entire life, but their relationship was very strained. I feel like I grew up in a single-parent household at times because my dad spent all of his time working at his business and was controlling and abusive. All of that to say, my mom instilled in us very early and often the importance of being financially independent and never relying on someone else, most of all a man, for money. She tried very hard to get me interested in investing. It didn't really stick but she did do a good job of teaching me about saving and spending wisely. Whenever I got money as a gift, I had to go to the bank and deposit half of it in a savings account and I got to spend the other half. If I asked her to buy me something her most common response was "wait for it to go on sale." I think she did a great job of teaching me the basics.