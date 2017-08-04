Here's The Worst Corporate Jargon By State

Some of the phrases are familiar and only slightly cringe-worthy. "Win-win," a favorite in Florida, is almost a staple in our lexicon; and "goes the extra mile," a quality highly sought out in Maine, is a fair (even if occasionally vague) request from employers. I know that I'm guilty of using some of these phrases myself, and have tried to catch myself. For example, "reach out," which is popular in South Dakota, can simply be swapped for "contact" — which is clear, simple, and direct.