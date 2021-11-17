Occupation: Advocate

Industry: Corporate Wellness

Age: 26

Location: New York, NY

Salary: $75,000 (My partner and I don't combine finances, but we live together and he makes $103,000.)

Net Worth: Currently $91,008 according to Mint (Emergency fund: $10,246, checking account: $8,362.50, retirement accounts: $60,467, brokerage: $12,000, credit cards: $2,068 currently but I don't keep a rolling balance. Note: for the remainder of 2021, I'm paying for my expenses out of checking and contributing 100% post-required deductions to my 401(k) since I switched jobs and lost access to a 401(k) for a bit and already maxed out my Roth IRA.)

Debt: $0 (I paid off $65,000 in student loans. I was making $130,000 when I first graduated college, but was unhappy so I changed careers this year.)

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): Right now $0 due to 401(k) catch up, will be $1,550 after normal deductions come 2022

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,350 (I live with my partner, J. Our gross rent on months we pay rent is $1,833 each but annualized we will be paying $1,350 each because we got a few months free. We split it down the middle. Between my higher salary prior, his period of unemployment, and our salaries now, our annual income is pretty much the same. We moved in together this year.)

Electric: $25 (my half)

Spotify: $9.99

Phone Bill: $85 (Will start getting $50 of this reimbursed next month.)

Hulu: $13 (But I'm canceling it this month.)

Cloud Storage: $5

Drybar: $89 for two blowouts a month, not including tip.

Medication: $20

Annual Expenses:

Building Gym Access: $500 annually

Password Manager: $29.99 billed annually