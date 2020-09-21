Want To Send Birthday Wishes To A Friend? There’s A Coronavirus Greeting Card For That.

West posits part of the reason for this is that the more specific the card is, the more meaningful and authentic feels. In the Before Times, this might have meant picking out a card with a cat on it for your cat-loving friend, or one with a joke about drinking too much for your party animal pal. These days, we all share one very big, all-encompassing interest: this virus, the minutiae of attempting to prevent its spread, and the myriad ways in which it’s impacting our daily lives. “Timely cards demonstrate that the sender made a special effort to think about and do something for someone in that very moment. That’s why so many people want a specifically ‘captioned’ card for an occasion, so that the recipient will know for sure it was picked out for them with the occasion or moment in mind,” West adds.

