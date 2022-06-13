Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, definitely. My immediate and extended family had to scrape together money for me to attend a private Catholic high school after my mom made the (regretful) decision to send me there. The school was very focused on getting kids into college and I know my parents and extended family always wanted me to go to college. From my understanding, any college fund I had was spent on paying for high school tuition. Hindsight is always 20/20 and today, I wish I hadn't gone there — but it's hard to convince a 15-year-old to switch schools. I went to the public four-year university in my city and lived at home until I moved in with my boyfriend. I did everything I could to keep costs as low as possible. I worked several service industry and retail jobs throughout college — sometimes two or three at a time. It was awful! I even took a year off school to save money, but I still left with $25,000 in federal loans. The remaining balance (roughly $1,000-$2,000 per semester) was either paid for by me or my dad. My dad refused to co-sign on any private loans and I was not approved for federal Parent Plus loans. Even though my college experience was challenging, I'm extremely grateful I didn't take out any private loans. I have two bachelor's degrees because I pursued two majors and it took me five and a half years to finish.