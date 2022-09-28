Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Oh, no doubt there was. My parents didn't have specific expectations for where I would go or what I would study, but they emphasized that I needed to be able to get a “return on investment.” I attended a public university out of state with the expectation that if my tuition and housing costs exceeded $100,000 I would be responsible for the debt. I quickly became a resident, so I qualified for in-state tuition and ended up graduating a semester early, which significantly reduced my costs. I feel extremely privileged that I was able to end school and start my career with no financial burdens.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Conversations about money were nonexistent. I know that my dad is an excellent budgeter and investor, but he's never passed along those skills or shared anything about what our finances were like. I just know that we lived far below our means. There was such a weird balance of what we were allowed to spend money on and what needed to be excessively justified. We were comfortably middle class and all of our essential needs were met, but sometimes school activities, dental work, new eyeglasses, etc. were off the table because he couldn't stand spending the money.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Other than babysitting, I got my first real job working at a chain of gift stores when I was 16 and loved it there. I made a pittance but I managed to set most of it in savings while using the rest for spending and gas money (oldest sibling necessity). I worked part-time, sometimes two jobs at once, throughout college for my living expenses.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, even though there was usually no need. Because we lived so frugally, I was always under the impression that we were doing far worse than we were. The glimpses I've had of what my family's finances actually are have shocked me. So much unnecessary stress could have been completely avoided. Was it prudent at times? Yes. Did it also affect our quality of life? Also yes.



Do you worry about money now?

Not necessarily on a day-to-day basis. I'm pretty unfettered and I live in a relatively low cost-of-living area. The lack of a post-grad social life has also been amazing for my bank account! On a long-term basis, I worry that I'm not doing enough to make my money grow. I'm like my father in some ways; I need to talk myself into/be in the right frame of mind to pull the trigger on bigger purchases, even on essentials. For instance, I've worn severely outdated glasses instead of just refilling contacts. I also drive a very old car that will definitely need to be replaced soon and I worry about getting a reasonable price when the market is so bad.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At age 21, although I will say that there are exceptions. That's when I started working full-time, however, as mentioned above, I'm still on my parents' insurance and phone plans. My parents would absolutely let me move back in with them if needed (my mom wanted me to do that after college anyway!). I feel confident that I could borrow money from them in a crisis.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When I graduated college, my dad gifted me $1,000 to help with rent while I job searched. I wasn't expecting it, but he wanted to make sure I could spend as much time as possible looking for a full-time job. I made that last all three months that it took for me to settle on a job. My parents also gave me my current car. It was long paid off and not worth selling or trading. I also believe I received around $5,000 as a child for my college fund when my grandfather passed away.