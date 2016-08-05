How To Make Cookie Nachos

Cookie Nachos Nachos for dessert? Of course! Especially when they’re loaded with chocolate chips and drizzled with hot fudge.
Ingredients
  • 1 (16.5 oz) roll refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
  • 1/2 cup chocolate fudge sauce
  • 1/3 cup slivered almonds
  • 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
Recipe Instructions
  1. Roll out the dough as thin as you can into one giant cookie, and place directly onto a rimless cookie sheet.
  2. Bake according to package directions, about 18 to 25 minutes or until browned and crispy around the edges.
  3. While still warm, cut the cookie into triangles. Let cool completely.
  4. Once they've cooled, arrange the triangles on a large platter.
  5. Warm the hot fudge, then drizzle over the cookies with a spoon.
  6. Toss on the chocolate chips and sliced almonds. Enjoy!
“Cookie
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement
Cookie Nachos Recipe - Funfetti Dessert Recipes

More from Food & Drinks