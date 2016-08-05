How To Make Cookie Nachos

Cookie Nachos Nachos for dessert? Of course! Especially when they’re loaded with chocolate chips and drizzled with hot fudge.
Ingredients
- 1 (16.5 oz) roll refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
- 1/2 cup chocolate fudge sauce
- 1/3 cup slivered almonds
- 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
Recipe Instructions
- Roll out the dough as thin as you can into one giant cookie, and place directly onto a rimless cookie sheet.
Bake according to package directions, about 18 to 25 minutes or until browned and crispy around the edges.
- While still warm, cut the cookie into triangles. Let cool completely.
- Once they've cooled, arrange the triangles on a large platter.
- Warm the hot fudge, then drizzle over the cookies with a spoon.
- Toss on the chocolate chips and sliced almonds. Enjoy!
