11 a.m. — My sister ran into some issues with her carseat and arrives an hour later than expected. R. and I spend some time playing with our nephew. He's starting to get more interactive and fun. Two days in a row with babies triggers my internal debate about having a baby. R. and I are on the fence about parenthood — I enjoy babies, and R. is great with kids, but we aren't sure if we want to go down that path. The older I get, the more pressure I feel to make a definitive decision, and the more conflicted I feel about it.