Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I was very privileged growing up. My dad was a partner at a large consulting firm and my mom stayed at home. We lived in a big house in Madrid and had more than enough for necessities and things we wanted. Both my parents are over-spenders and I grew up seeing my dad upgrade his (often luxury) car every few years. My mum went (and still goes) shopping pretty much every week. I developed a habit of mindless spending, and by 25, had serious credit card debt. Although my parents have talked to me a few times about my spending habits, they've never seriously addressed it. It was only after my husband and I moved to Tokyo that I became financially stable. My husband quit his job to support me and we've been living off my salary for the last two years. As part of this process, my husband has been amazing at re-educating my spending habits. Now I feel like I'm finally becoming a financially healthy person.