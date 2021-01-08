5 p.m. — We wander into the kitchen after the episode is over to help my mom cook and set the table. Dinner is turkey chili, a spinach salad, and roasted kale chips. We expand the dining room table and BF and I sit on one corner while my parents sit on the other. My family is operating with this weird venn-diagram of pods. I am in my parents' pod. I also have my BF in my pod, but my parents decreed that BF is not in their pod. They think that this way, if he gets sick, we'll have some warning and I can quarantine myself away from my parents. I think it's silly, but I obviously love my parents so if this strategy makes them feel safer, I support it. However, logistically, this means when BF comes over, my parents and BF all wear masks and keep six feet apart from each other at all times. I however don't have to wear a mask with the three of them and can enter all their personal space bubbles….it's weird, but the world we're in right now is weird, so I'm going with it.