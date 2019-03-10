10 a.m. — I get into work and call British Airways. I planned to go to Ireland this weekend to visit my girlfriend, but I hadn't gotten my flight yet. I get all my flights in points from credit cards. When we first started dating, I knew that it wasn't financially feasible to fly to the UK regularly. I did tons of research and found blogs that spoke about credit churning. I've had around 18 credit cards in the past three years. My strategy is to sign up for a credit card that has a high sign-up bonus, put all my business spending on that card until I hit the spending bonus, and then get another one. If you pay off each card in full on time, there's no risk to your credit score. It's a lot of energy and time, but it's saved me thousands of dollars. With this strategy, I haven't had to pay for a single flight for either of us in the three years we've been dating, and we get to see each other roughly once a month. I get the flight on British Airways Avios and pay the $80 fee. $80