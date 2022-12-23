Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. I was told from a young age that college is the only option. My parents are Caribbean immigrants and came to New York in the '80s. We had a lot of financial ups and downs, so my parents wanted me to go to college for a better and stable future. For undergrad, I went to a community college and then a local public college, both of which were paid for by grants and financial aid. I went to a private university for grad school and had to take out $45,000 in loans to pay for it. I graduated during the pandemic so thankfully payments are on pause and with the new forgiveness plan, I should get $20,000 forgiven.