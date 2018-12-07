Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,235 (for a TINY one-bedroom apartment)

Student Loan Payment: $500.18 ($362.50 for mine, the rest are his)

Car Loans: $650

Hulu: $12

Netflix: $11

Playstation VUE Streaming Service: $45

Internet: $50

XM Radio: $14

Billie Razor Subscription: $9 every other month

Utilities: around $100

Health, Dental & Life Insurance: $151.98 (each; taken out of our paychecks)

Car Insurance: $138.86

Rental Insurance: $14.75

Phones: $75

Pets: $130 (for food/treats/occasional days at daycare)

Storage Unit: $125 (We moved from a 2,200-square-foot house to a 649-square-foot apartment, so most of our stuff is in storage or really weird places in our apartment.)

Savings: We're trying to save around $4,000 a month right now since we just moved from North Carolina. We sold our house and made $50,000 a few months ago, and we're trying to save to about $25,000 more before our closing date in the spring on the house we're building.

Retirement: We're not putting money into the 401(k) while we save for a few months, but then we'll go back to contributing. Our company puts in 1% right now.