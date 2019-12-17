8:40 a.m. — A bit about my job: I am a consultant and have been staffed at a client for the past three months. This is a different set-up than I'm used to — normally I am brought on to guide a particular initiative where the scope and deliverables are clearly defined. In this case, my client is basically using me as staff to help with whatever comes their way. I have to be at their office every day, but most of the time, I do very little. I help them make Powerpoint presentations for executive consumption and I set up new templates for them to use and they are thrilled. It's not super busy, but it's pretty boring and a definite underutilization of my skillset. But, I'm getting paid and I do a good job on what they ask for so I feel okay about basically just hanging out. This contract will end soon and I hope to get staffed on a more interesting engagement in the new year.