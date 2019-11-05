1:45 p.m. — Done with work for the week! I head out for a run on my usual three-mile loop through the neighborhood. When I come back, my neighbor's dogs greet me as soon as I open the door to the apartment building. I take them back up to their place, but the door is open and it doesn't seem like anyone is home. I hang out with them for a little bit on the threshold and give them pets (any excuse to hang out with some chill pups), but I have no idea if the door is open intentionally or if they engineered an escape. I eventually decide to leave everything as-is (I don't want to lock anyone out, and everyone in our small building knows these pups well), but I resolve to check on them again in a bit.